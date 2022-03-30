The Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H club met on March 16 and March 23 with President Emily Goodwin calling the meetings to order.

Advisors gave out many important dates including: Project check-in is May 4, Market Fryer check-in is June 2, and Skillathon is June 16. For those breeding and raising their own market rabbits, does should be bred in early April. Project books were given out.

Members Austin Burden and Brody Hoff, Riley Seddlemeyer and Hannah Gerard gave demonstrations on their rabbits and told about their breed of rabbit. Members also played a rabbit breed bingo game as well as a human scavenger hunt, and took a quiz.

The next meeting is April 6 at the Fairgrounds.

Submitted photos Members play a game of rabbit breed bingo.