Donate locally for first aid, infant care drive for Ukraine

The Wilmington Church of Christ is partnering with an organization in Cincinnati to do an infant care and first aid drive for the people of Ukraine.

The Ukraine Relief Drive will start on Sunday, March 27 and will end on Sunday, April 3. All items donated will be shipped to the refugee camps in Poland.

Donations can be made at anytime by dropping items off on the front porch of the church at 909 W. Locust St., Wilmington.

Specific items that are needed include:

• Infant care products: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

• First aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

If you have any questions, please contact Jacob Blouse at [email protected] or call 937-382-0904.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_ukraine-relief-art.jpg