Mongold steps down as Sabina mayor

SABINA — Sabina Mayor James “Jim” Mongold announced his resignation Wednesday afternoon due to health issues.

Mongold succeeded Dean Hawk, who did not seek re-election, in the office of mayor on Jan. 1, 2020. The term of Sabina mayor is a four-year term.

In his email announcement Wednesday, Mongold said Sabina Village Councilman Benjamin F. Collings will replace him starting Friday, April 1. Collings has served as President of Sabina Village Council since January 2021.

“As some of you may be aware, due to personal health issues, I find myself in need of a bit less stress,” Mongold stated in his email.

He added, “It has been a great pleasure working with everyone. The things I’ve learned will stay with me for a lifetime. As I’ve told Council, working together with them, the Village employees, and you folks, Sabina has witnessed many changes in the past few years.

“I predict that the momentum we’ve gained here will continue and that Benjamin and Council will continue to do all they can to induce improvement and growth,” wrote Mongold.

He said he will be staying in contact with the Village Offices as he has volunteered on upcoming improvement projects and events.

“Once more, it has been an honor and a privilege,” Mongold concluded.

Collings was sworn in as a new member of Sabina Village Council in January 2020.

Benjamin F. Collings https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_councilman.jpg Benjamin F. Collings News Journal file photos Jim Mongold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_mayor_mongold_p.jpg Jim Mongold News Journal file photos