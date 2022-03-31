Throwback Thursday: ‘American Legion’

These are some highlights from the News Journal on March 30, 1970:

Nationally

‘Air Controller Sick-Out Brings Flight Safety Fears’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — The air controller sick-out, now in its sixth day, has cut further into air travel with the dispute deepening into legal moves, accusation, and apprehension over flight safety. The Federal Aviation Administration had sent telegrams to controllers saying they would be suspended in 30 days if they did not return to work.”

• Apollo 13 commander James A. Lovell was pictured with his family. “Apollo 13 will be his second moon mission and his fourth in space, a career topped by no other astronaut. Cleveland-born Lovell is 42 years old.”

Locally

• “The Wilmington Knights of Columbus Saturday played Easter Bunny to about 1,000 boys and girls to age 11 who had gathered at the Denver Williams Memorial Park for the annual egg hunt.” Those who found the prized plastic eggs for which they received decorated chocolate eggs were Paul Connor, Jeff Wixson, Bruce Raynsford, Jimmy Rumke, Tony Walton, Tom Smith, Sammy Jamison, Chuck Stingley, Danette Cooper, Tommy Augustin, Joyce Armadary, and Craig Honnerlaw.

• “Fire, which apparently started from either a defective flue or fuel oil stove, gutted a large portion of the Clifford Thomas residence, Beech Grove Road, Saturday night.” The blaze was discovered by Mr. and Mrs. Thomas when they returned from church. The Wilmington Fire Department sent a pumper and tanker and eight men, while Clarksville assisted with a tanker.

• “A breaking and entering was discovered Saturday morning at the Blanchester Super Valu by employees of the store when they arrived for work. According to Police Chief Glen Thompson, the thieves pried open a window in an alley and early Saturday morning entered the store. They attempted to open the safe but were unsuccessful. The chief said $4.50 was missing from a small-change box.”

• Local deaths included: Mrs. Zora Powers of Blanchester; Mrs. Augusta Trainor of Wilmington, and Mrs. George Moore of Decatur.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre was Disney’s “The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes” and upcoming was “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice.”

• Albers had on sale ground beef for 69 cents a pound as well as Blue Water Breaded Steakettes for 69 cents for a 2-lb. bag.

This photo is captioned "American Legion." Can you tell us more? The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.