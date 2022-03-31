Outstanding Women of Clinton County ‘22: Joyce Kelly an inspiration to many, especially youths

This is the third of six profiles of the honorees of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2022. More information on the event, including how to obtain tickets, appears at the end of each profile.

A friend of Joyce Kelly’s shared with her nominator, “The first words that come to mind when I think of her are positivity and determination.” The friend added that all Joyce does is focused on helping others.

Retired from over 30 years in the field of education, Joyce has used her educational background to support teachers and students in the Blanchester community and in Clinton County.

At Blanchester schools, Joyce served as a Gifted Intervention Specialist through the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center. She served as an Adjunct Professor at Wilmington College and Chatfield College, and volunteered as a part of the tutoring program at the Lebanon Correctional Institution.

Other teaching experiences include tutoring single moms to help them complete their education. She created opportunities for her students to learn beyond the classroom, with fields trips to the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company and the Cincinnati Zoo.

Joyce has been a mentor to students, many of whom became teachers — at least eight are her former students in the Blanchester School District. Her influence has motivated them to advance in their fields. They now impact their students in the classroom.

Literacy is a passion of Joyce’s. When teaching, she implemented author visits that inspired readers and young writers. In retirement she continues inspiring students by reading to students at Putman Elementary and as a guest teacher she leads students in creative writing projects.

Joyce continues to contribute to the welfare of the community, students and youth. As a member of the Clinton County Foundation, she guides selection of scholarship recipients ensuring that selections are equitable. She has served as the Scholarship and Community Dinner Chairman for the Blanchester Lions Club and Scholarship Chairman for the Clinton County Retired Teachers Association.

She has served as the Blanchester Marion Unit American Legion Auxiliary Buckeye Girls State Chairman for 11 years.

Joyce has been described as a servant to others, especially youth, to help them to become tomorrow’s leaders. She believes in education as demonstrated by her career.

She taught by the mantra, “You only fail if you fail to try.”

