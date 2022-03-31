Democratic candidate for governor Whaley in Wilmington

Ohio Democratic gubernatorial primary candidate Nan Whaley visited Wilmington on Thursday, culminating her statewide 88-county tour prior to the May 3 primary election. She is shown at center standing in the group photo with local supporters. Whaley, the immediate past two-term mayor of Dayton and president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, is wearing a Ukrainian flag pin, crafted by local artist Cathie Streator. More about the candidate and her platform are at www.nanwhaley.com.
Nan Whaley speaks with one of the attendees.
