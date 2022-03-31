Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Streber’s Market, 299 South St., New Vienna, March 18. Follow-up.

Critical: Sandwiches packaged for retail sale in display case (Big Bud and Italian) are missing ingredient/allergen info on label. Person In Charge stated will discuss with owner about adding to label options. PIC removed from sale. Corrected. Baby food found expired (March 1, 2022). PIC removed and corrected.

Non-critical: Light bulbs nonworking and missing shields in display case near deli hot case and produce case. Note: Water was not observed on floor in walk-in cooler. PIC stated working on repairs. Note: Walk-in freezer functional (new compressor) at time of visit. Most “junk” has been removed from the exterior of premise. Please continue to remove (including burnt RV).

• Tom’s Express Mart, 7529 Fairground Road, Blanchester, March 22.

Critical: No hand soap available at the hand sink. The packages in refrigeration unit of slices of cheesecake have no expiration date.

Non-critical: Products stored under hand sink. Nothing but cleaners can be stored under hand sink. Tobacco products must be removed from this area. Cabinet doors are broken along back counter (hand sink and pop machine). Wall beside ice machine in back room is not finished.

Follow-up: Approx. April 19.

• Wilmington College AVI Sips, 256 College St., Wilmington, March 21. Follow-up.

Two previous violations have been corrected.

Critical: In the reach-in cooler: Croissants dated for use by March 15, bagels dated for use by March 18 and pre-made sandwiches have no expiration date at all. All product must be properly dated for use within 7 days.

Non-critical: Employees were not wearing hair restraints.

Follow-up: Approx. April 21.

• Hot Head Burrito, 844 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, March 24. Follow-up.

Previous violation was corrected.

Non-critical: Front of prep cooler under cold unit is dirty. Two employees are not wearing hair restraints (one male, one female).

• General Denver Hotel, 81 W. Main St., Wilmington, March 24. Follow-up.

Previous violation was corrected. Thank you!

Non-critical: Wall along the back with the hand sink and warmer unit is nicked/dented/missing paint.

• Dollar General, 662 W. Main St., Blanchester, March 22.

Non-critical: Broken floor tiles in back of facility. Outside door in storage room not tight-fitting.

• Dollar General, 2783 SR 22 West, Wilmington, March 21.

Everything looks good. Thank you!

• Family Dollar, 303 E. Main St., Wilmington, March 21.

Everything looks good. Thank you!

• Clinton County Jail, 1645 Davids Drive, Wilmington, March 24.

Everything looks good!

