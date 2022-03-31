Plenty to see and learn at Wilmington College’s Community Health Fair

WILMINGTON — Lots of good information and free items were on hand Thursday when Wilmington College held its annual Community Health Fair on the indoor turf field at WC’s Center for Sport Sciences.

Representatives of businesses, organizations and services were present, including health care providers, fitness centers, community and college organizations, the nutritional supplement industry, chiropractic services, pharmacies, massage therapy, firefighters/EMTs and more.

At the same time, a Community Blood Center blood drive was held in the nearby Quaker Recreation Center gym.

At the CMH Regional Health System’s table, the emphasis for the day focused on chest pain and stroke awareness.

Clinton Memorial Hospital is seeking to obtain an ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation through the American College of Cardiology (ACC), said Angie Showen, RN, who works in the CMH Quality Department. The hospital already is a Certified Acute Stroke Ready Hospital by The Joint Commission, among other accreditations and certifications.

Showen said she likes the updated guidance regarding CPR for bystanders when an adult collapses with a cardiac arrest emergency. The updated guidance is called Hands-only CPR. The focus is on chest compressions, not breaths.

According to the American Heart Association, “Hands-only CPR performed by a bystander has been shown to be as effective as CPR with breaths in the first few minutes of an out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest for an adult victim. If you do not know how to administer CPR with breaths, don’t be afraid to act in an emergency; your actions can only help.”

Hands-only CPR refers to continuous chest compressions without rescue breaths (mouth-to-mouth resuscitation). Hands-only CPR consists of two steps: call 9-1-1, then push hard and fast in the center of the victim’s chest.

There is a potential third step: If an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) is available, you can use an AED to restart their heart if needed.

The purpose of Hands-only CPR is to get blood pumping through the victim’s body until paramedics arrive on the scene and perform more advanced life support.

How fast are the chest compressions? As fast as the beat of the Bee Gees’ song “Stayin’ Alive”, said Showen.

To learn more about Hands-only CPR, visit the American Heart Association or Red Cross websites.

The American Heart Association still recommends CPR with both compressions and rescue breaths for infants and children experiencing a cardiac arrest emergency, as well as victims of drowning, drug overdose, or people who collapse due to breathing problems.

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities had a Health Fair booth, which included leaflets about Ohio Early Intervention, which is part of the Help Me Grow system of supports.

If you’re concerned your child may have a delay or disability, it’s important to refer them for Early Intervention as soon as possible, stated information at the table.

In recent years, more than 95 percent of Ohio parents who accessed Early Intervention for their child reported they were better able to support their child in learning new things and gaining new skills, according to a leaflet.

Early Intervention can address all types of concerns, such as physical development like crawling or walking, speech delays, and social interaction like playing with other children.

Early Intervention is available in every part of the state and to any eligible child, regardless of the family’s income. You do not need to have a doctor or teacher to refer a child; anyone can refer a child to Early Intervention through a phone call or filling out a short form online. The local phone number is 937-382-7519.

If you missed Thursday’s event, keep in mind for next year that the annual Community Health Fair is open free of charge to Wilmington-area residents as well as to the Wilmington College campus community.

WC Campus Minister Nancy McCormick holds up a HOPE pocket blessing she just made. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_hope_c.jpg WC Campus Minister Nancy McCormick holds up a HOPE pocket blessing she just made. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel displays a computer screen that shows locations of power outages from Wednesday night’s strong winds. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_power_outages_c.jpg Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel displays a computer screen that shows locations of power outages from Wednesday night’s strong winds. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal At the Sports Medicine Leadership Council table are, from left, Bailee Faulkner, Lauren Linn, and Hayley Suchland, who is president of the leadership council. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_sports_medicine_c.jpg At the Sports Medicine Leadership Council table are, from left, Bailee Faulkner, Lauren Linn, and Hayley Suchland, who is president of the leadership council. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal At Wilmington College’s annual Community Health Fair, WC Campus Minister Nancy McCormick attaches beads to one another by stringing them onto a thread. Four of the beads spell out HOPE, with colorful stars and hearts laced among the letters and at both ends. She calls the resulting beadwork a pocket blessing. Bracelets can be similarly crafted. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_beading_c.jpg At Wilmington College’s annual Community Health Fair, WC Campus Minister Nancy McCormick attaches beads to one another by stringing them onto a thread. Four of the beads spell out HOPE, with colorful stars and hearts laced among the letters and at both ends. She calls the resulting beadwork a pocket blessing. Bracelets can be similarly crafted. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities set up a Community Health Fair booth, which included leaflets about Ohio Early Intervention, which is a part of the Help Me Grow system of supports. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_bdd_c.jpg The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities set up a Community Health Fair booth, which included leaflets about Ohio Early Intervention, which is a part of the Help Me Grow system of supports. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Have you heard about Hands-only CPR?