Clinton-Massie High School names students of month

The Clinton-Massie High School April Students of the Month are :

• Freshmen: Nora Fricke and Cameron Watkins

• Sophomore: Tess Pringnitz and Jude Leahy

• Juniors: Haley Adams and Shayne Hendricks

• Seniors: Christy Tidwell and Braeden Adams

Positive Recognitions

CMHS wants to recognize our students for their outstanding behavior and contributions to our school and community. The following students were nominated by staff members:

• Caring: Halle Dennis (Stenger), Prezzleigh Goldie (Fair), Kyla Hesler (Stenger), Taylor Kotch (Stenger), Brayden Reid (Saylor), and Christy Tidwell (Yankel)

• Problem Solver: Kendall Danbury (Beres), Kenny Moore (Wilkinson), and Sarah Norton (Morabito)

• Respect: Jacob Harrison (DeBord)

• Responsible: Alisson Cody (Fair), Madison Robinson (Morabito), and Travis Smith (Fair)

• Willing to Learn: Susan Greene (McGraw), Caleb Mangus (Fair), Alexxis Michaels (DeBord), and Holly Young (Fair)

