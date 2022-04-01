Clinton County Republican Party holds annual dinner

Sharon L. Kennedy, 154th Justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio, was the keynote speaker at a recent Clinton County Republican Dinner. Kennedy is a candidate for her third time to a full seat on the Supreme Court and to become Chief Justice.

Justice Kennedy spoke about the accountability of the judges. She said that she went back to the 1851 Constitutional Convention on Ohio, and read the great debate whether or not we should elect judges and quoted a gentleman from Fairfield County, Mr. Robertson, who gave a speech. She said, “The direct accountability of the judges to the people is considered the best security for their good conduct. Direct accountability and responsibility is the secret of insurance the faithful discharge of duty from every public office. You hold us accountable with the power of your vote … you decide the direction of Ohio in the coming year. You decide whether or not Constitutional conservatives, law and order candidates will win on November 8.”

9Kennedy concluded saying, “There is no race more important than the race for the Ohio Supreme Court. And, if we falter in our mission here, we will not have a Republic.”

Clinton County Republican Party Chairman Tim Inwood announced he will be stepping down as chairman but will continue to be involved with the party committee.

