Kids4Christ and for Ukraine

The Kids4Christ at First Christian Church in Wilmington recently painted rocks with the Ukrainian flag and bearing the message, “Pray.” This week the kids distributed those rocks around Wilmington for people to find and be reminded of the great struggle in which the Ukrainian people are engaged.

The Kids4Christ at First Christian Church in Wilmington recently painted rocks with the Ukrainian flag and bearing the message, “Pray.” This week the kids distributed those rocks around Wilmington for people to find and be reminded of the great struggle in which the Ukrainian people are engaged. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_fcc-kids.jpg The Kids4Christ at First Christian Church in Wilmington recently painted rocks with the Ukrainian flag and bearing the message, “Pray.” This week the kids distributed those rocks around Wilmington for people to find and be reminded of the great struggle in which the Ukrainian people are engaged. Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_fcc-chair.jpg Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_fcc-girl.jpg Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_fcc-roof.jpg Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_pray.jpg Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_fcc-swing.jpg Submitted photos