Man gets 5+years in prison, another gets trial

WILMINGTON — An accused sexual predator gets prison time, and another has a jury trial scheduled.

In Clinton County Common Pleas Court, Judge John “Tim” Rudduck sentenced Kernie Gipson to serve a 64-month (over five years) consecutive prison term on Thursday. Gipson must also register as a Tier II sex offender.

Gipson, 42, of Wilmington, was found guilty in February on three counts of gross sexual imposition after a three-day jury trial.

The court records indicate the victim was under the age of 13. The report also indicates Gipson is a repeat offender and has served multiple prison terms.

Gipson was remanded to the Clinton County Sheriff to be conveyed to the custody of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Gipson is also facing pending charges involving rape in Kentucky.

Also on Thursday, Judge Rudduck scheduled a four-day jury trial to commence on August 9 for Ethan Lakes, 21, of Blanchester.

He was indicted in January on one charge of gross sexual imposition and one charge of importuning — both felony 3 offenses

The importuning charge alleges that when the defendant was 15 years old, he solicited a 7-year-old child to engage in sexual activity with him. The gross sexual imposition charge alleges the defendant had sexual contact with the child.

The time period listed in the indictment paperwork is the same for both charges, May 1, 2014 to Sept. 1, 2014.

