Midland student on Shawnee State SPB’s Executive Board

Shawnee State University’s Student Programming Board (SPB) is a student-led organization that is responsible for planning events across campus for students to enjoy. From bonfires and dances to crafts and game tournaments, the group has weekly events to make sure students can find something to do on campus.

Kelli Hoffman, a junior from Midland, Ohio, is completing her first year as a member on SPB’s Executive Board.

“I chose to get involved with SPB because I was not as involved on campus as I wanted to be,” she said. “I was coordinating different events for my sorority and knew that I could do more for more people.”

Within her role on the SPB, Hoffman serves as the Thursday Co-Chair.

“I plan the events that happen on campus on Thursdays,” she said. “One of the biggest events I have planned on campus is Bingo. I also plan almost any event I can that has to deal with ice cream!”

Serving on the Executive Board this year, Hoffman’s favorite memory in her role is helping to coordinate Homecoming Week. Although it is a busy time for SPB, she knows the reward outweighs the stress.

“Homecoming Week was jam-packed full of events for the students to get involved,” she said. “I had the most fun driving the golf cart during our Bear Lyft Trivia and seeing the ins-and-outs of running the Homecoming Dance. From setup to tear down, each moment is one that I will never forget.”

For those SSU students considering applying for a position on SPB, Hoffman offers some advice.

“Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and get involved,” she said. “Joining SPB helped me meet so many new people and make new friends that I didn’t know I needed. Being involved with an organization like SPB can give you more opportunities than I could have ever thought.”

To learn more about student clubs and organizations at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/campus-life.

Kelli Hoffman of Midland is completing her first year as a member on SPB’s Executive Board. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Kelli-Hoffman.jpeg Kelli Hoffman of Midland is completing her first year as a member on SPB’s Executive Board. Submitted photo