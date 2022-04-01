K9 & Company 4-H Club meets

The K9 & Company 4-H Club met at the home of Advisor Diana Henderson on Thursday, March 24 with 19 in attendance. President Ellie Smith called the meeting to order at 6:47 p.m. Mikala Hatfield led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Kairi Hutchinson led the 4-H Pledge.

Ellie had everyone introduce themselves, tell what breed of dog they have and what school they attend. Diana then asked the group what they had worked on with their dog the past week.

The group then went over our project book; went over what collar and leash to use in obedience and agility; and worked on rally. We need to work on our project books.

The K9 & Company 4-H Club met at the home of Diana Henderson on Thursday, March 31 with 18 in attendance. President Ellie Smith called the meeting to order at 6:45 p.m.

The group broke out into junior, intermediate and senior divisions. The groups each worked on Skillathon questions.

Pictures of each member and their dog were then taken by Diana.

The next meeting will be on Thursday, April 7 at Diana Henderson’s home, at 6:30 p.m.