CCHD: Vaxx clinics throughout April

WILMINGTON – Throughout April, the Clinton County Heath District will host walk-in COVID & Flu Vaccination Clinics from 1-4 p.m.every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. No appointments are needed.

Each clinic will be held at the Clinton County Annex Building. Clinics will be held in either the Community Room or the Nursing/WIC Clinic. Look for the red “Vaccinations Here” sign at either green Entrance B or Red Entrance C.

Other COVID and flu vaccination times are available by appointment only. Call our Nursing Division at 937-382-7221 to schedule your time slot. You may also use our online scheduling tool at: https://healow.com/apps/provider/healthdepartment-clintoncounty-2050445 .

All three brands of COVID vaccine are available along with “high-dose” flu vaccine for those ages 65+ years. Flu shots can be given at the same time as any COVID vaccine. Please bring your medical card(s).

Second booster doses

The Centers for Drug Control and Prevention (CDC) has authorized second booster doses for the following:

• A second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to individuals 50 years of age and older at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.

• A second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to individuals 12 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine. These are people who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are living with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.

• A second booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered at least 4 months after the first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older with the same certain kinds of immunocompromise.

Please visit https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict . For the latest updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

