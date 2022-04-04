Bridge rehab to begin on SR 380

A bridge rehabilitation project on State Route 380 in Clinton County is set to begin, with preliminary operations getting underway next month.

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will be rehabilitating the structure over Little Creek, between U.S. Route 22 and Lebanon Road, by replacing the concrete slab superstructure and repairing the approaches.

Preliminary site work is scheduled to start Monday, April 11 with crews working to place temporary pavement and signals that will be used during construction.

During the initial set up, daily lane restrictions will be in effect from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with traffic maintained by flaggers during hours of operation. Following this, traffic will be maintained with temporary signals through the duration of the project.

Double Z Construction Company was awarded a contract for $979,653 to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall of 2022.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_ODOT.jpg