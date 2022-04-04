Outstanding Women of Clinton County ‘22: JoAnne Lindsey a caring person thinking of others

This is the fifth of six profiles of the honorees of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2022.

JoAnne Lindsey is a positive person always seeking new interests and adventures, thinking of others and how to help them.

It gives her joy to see other people to succeed, especially young people, according to her nominator.

She became an educator — graduating from The Ohio State University with a degree in Home Economics Education — and applied these attributes throughout her career, which began outside of Clinton County as a Home Economics Extension Agent in Brown County.

She then taught in Rossville, Indiana and at Preble-Shawnee in Camden, Ohio while her husband farmed.

Her Clinton County experiences include substitute teaching in many county schools for 18 years and managing the restaurant program at Laurel Oaks Vocational Program for seven years. She became involved with the GRADS program for pregnant teenagers at Laurel Oaks, also for seven years.

While working with the GRADS program, she mentored a pregnant student and contributed to her success. This former student is now on the board of the New Life Clinic (and her son is in college).

While teaching at Laurel Oaks, JoAnne was named one of the Outstanding Vocational Teachers in the state of Ohio.

Active in the community she has used her musical talents benefiting others playing in the community band, singing in a group, and playing piano at church.

She was a 4-H advisor for 25 years. She is very invested in her children and grandchildren. At age 80 she continues to be an educator as a tutor at Southern Ohio Learning Center.

JoAnne is the person her nominator described — a caring person thinking of others and how to help them. She has used her work as an educator to assist people to succeed.

JoAnne is that positive person because of the joy she receives from the success of others.

The 2022 Outstanding Women of Clinton County luncheon will be held Saturday, April 9 at the Roberts Centre; the deadline to reserve tickets was Friday, April 1.

