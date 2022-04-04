Greening up downtown Wilmington

Leadership Clinton’s current class, and some friends, paint benches for the downtown area as part of their community project on Saturday. Leadership’s program coordinator Jonathan McKay said he’s proud that everyone in Clinton County and beyond can enjoy “this great addition to the community, and Leadership Clinton played a huge role in it.”

John Hamilton | News Journal