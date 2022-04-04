WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 28 and April 1:

• David Campbell, 48, of Wilmington, theft, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, no operator’s license, sentenced to 180 days in jail (175 days suspended), assessed $340 court costs. Campbell must have no contact with the incident location and pay $19.61 in restitution. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial, fictitious registration, a second driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine charge, and two marked lane violations were dismissed.

• Zachary Nichols, 28, of Wilmington, obstructing, sentenced to 90 days in jail. The offense was amended from a resisting arrest charge. A drug possession instrument charge was dismissed.

• Heather Trenary, 45, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended). Trenary must pay $49.38 in restitution to the retailer and must have no contact with the location.

• Hunter Wolf, 18, of Lynchburg, menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended). Wolf must take part in supervised probation. A theft charge was dismissed.

• Zoie Florian, 20, of Cincinnati, going 109 in a 65 mph speed zone, distracted driving, fined $205, assessed $170 court costs. The cases were waived by Florian.

• Michael Campbell III, 22, of Huber Heights, going 90 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Campbell.

• Shane Penwell, 47, of Wilmington, going 90 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Penwell.

• Javier Rivera, 24, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Rivera.

• Devin Mackey, 23, of Wilmington, going 92 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Mackey.

• Dakota Wells, 36, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $160 court costs. The case was waived by Wells.

