Pork Pride 4-H Club holds meeting

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, April 3 with 32 in attendance.

President Mikala Hatfield called the meeting to order at 6:03 p.m. Isaac Chesney led the Pledge of Allegiance and Leah Chesney the 4-H Pledge. Judy Hatfield gave the Secretary’s Report, Isaac Chesney gave the Treasurer’s Report, and Terry Hatfield gave a few 4-H updates.

Jacob Furnish did a demonstration on his Mario collection and Isaac Chesney did a demonstration on his bowling set he got last year.

Fundraisers, Community Service and t-shirt updates were tabled until the April 10 meeting.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at Cuba Friends Church. Stanley Chesney will do the Pledge of Allegiance, Ashlynn Ewing the 4-H Pledge, Donovan Dalton, Gregary Achtermann and Ava Fife will have demonstrations, and Donovan Dalton will bring snacks.

The meeting adjourned at 6:18 p.m. The Cloverbuds had a meeting before joining the rest of the group working outside.

The group worked on their community service project of pulling weeds, turning the mulch and picking up sticks at Cuba Friends Church. The group then enjoyed snacks provided by Madison Bronner.

The Pork Pride 4-H Club after doing its community service project at Cuba Friends Church. In back row are, Forest Leis, Tony Wilens-Mabry, Stanley Chesney, Madison Bronner, Mikala and Terry Hatfield, and Dave Chesney; middle row, Judy Hatfield, Donovan Dalton, Ava Fife, Isaac Chesney, and Gregary Achtermann; and, front row, Leah and Elaina Chesney, Harper and Jacob Furnish, Ashlynn Ewing, and Braydon Throckmorton. From left are Jacob Furnish and his demonstration on his Mario collection, and Isaac Chesney and his demonstration of his bowling kit.