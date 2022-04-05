KAMP Dovetail seeks volunteers and LEGOs

KAMP Dovetail is just a couple of months away and in need of your help. They are looking for volunteers to work one-on-one with the campers, folks to help in the kitchen, and other general camping areas.

Next training meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday, April 18 at the Hopewell Center, 5350 W. New Market Road, Hillsboro. The next Saturday meeting is at 1 p.m. May 14 at Hopewell.

They also are in need of Pontoon Boats for Tuesday and Wednesday, June 21-22, during the week of KAMP. If you have a boat and would like to let KAMP Dovetail use it for the campers that would be wonderful — the children love to go boating.

The theme this year at KAMP is “40 Years of Loving Exceptionally Gifted Ones.” It is a LEGO theme and the KAMP is in need of some donations of LEGOs as the children will build special projects with LEGOs. So if you have some used or new LEGOs you would like to get rid of, they would love to have them.

For more information on how you can help, or if you have donations, contact Linda Allen at 937-366-6657.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Kamp-Dovetail.jpg