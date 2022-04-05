Help available for water bills

The Low-Income Housing Water Assistance Program provides a one-time benefit to an income-eligible Ohioan’s water account. Clients can apply online at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or in-person at Community Action, 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Eligible clients are those at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guideline that are disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service or need to pay to transfer service. The program began Nov. 1, 2021.

Applicants will need to bring the following documents with them to visit:

• Copy of current water bill or disconnect notice.

• Proof of income for past 30 days, if self-employed or seasonal will need 12 months income and complete IRS 1040 documents. If you have no income, please contact the office for further instructions.

• Birth certificate or Social Security cards for all household members

For more information about the Winter Crisis program or the Low-Income Housing Water Assistance Program, contact Community Action at 937-382-8365 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling (800) 282-0880.

PIPP (Percentage of Income Payment Plan) Applications are currently being accepted.

HEAP Applications are currently being accepted through May 31, 2022.