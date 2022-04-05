CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

• Deputies arrested a 33-year-old Troy male for allegedly using a weapon while intoxicated at 6:10 p.m. on April 2. According to the report, deputies responded to a residence on Gumley Road in Blanchester/Washington Township in reference to an intoxicated male shooting a firearm. Deputies collected a .22 magnum derringer handgun, five spent rounds, and a shot-up pop can as evidence. The report indicates alcohol was involved.

• At 5:48 p.m. on March 26, deputies responded to the area of State Route 134 North and Orchard Road in Wilmington/Union Township on the report of juveniles shooting vehicles with airsoft rifles. On the same date, a 38-year-old driver from Kentucky reported his truck being shot at by teenagers with pellet guns around State Route 72 North and U.S. 22 East in Sabina/Richland Township. An investigation is pending.

• At 12:40 a.m. on April 1, deputies responded to a domestic dispute in Martinsville/Clark Township. An adult female had apparently received minor injuries from her spouse. Neither alcohol nor drugs were believed to be involved. An investigation is pending.

• At 3:03 p.m. on March 27, deputies responded to a Martinsville residence on a domestic dispute where a female subject had been injured by her spouse.

• At 5:53 p.m. on March 25, a 38-year-old Midland/Jefferson Township female reported a theft that occurred at her residence on Fawley Lane. The report lists a diamond wedding ring and two firearms — a handgun and a shotgun — were stolen.

• At 10 p.m. on March 30, a 61-year-old Wilmington female reported $615 was stolen from her. The incident took place at a South 2nd Street residence in Clarksville. A 24-year-old female acquaintance of the victim from Clarksville was listed as the suspect.

