Outstanding Women of Clinton County committee honors 4 scholarship winners

The Outstanding Women of Clinton County committee has selected four scholarship winners from the 2022 high school senior class. They are: Regan Grogg of Blanchester; Abbey Steed of Clinton-Massie; Lydia Kessler of East Clinton; and Courtney Parker of Wilmington.

Each receives a $1,500 college scholarship, based upon a competitive application process.

These scholarship winners will be celebrated at the Outstanding Women Recognition Banquet Saturday morning at the Roberts Centre. Beth Ellis of Cherrybend Pheasant Farm and Operation Cherrybend is the guest speaker.

• Regan Grogg – Blanchester

As an avid traveler, Regan Grogg developed an interest in foreign lifestyles and civilizations, which has drawn her to pursue Classics, with a focus on Greek and Roman civilizations, at a four-year university in the fall. Her first choice is the University of Chicago, but that remains to be decided.

She wishes to also study Japanese, and study abroad in Japan, to better understand foreign language and culture through immersion. Ultimately, she would like to be a museum curator or archivist.

Here in the local community, Regan is a blood donor, and active with the Blanchester Drama Department, the International Club and National Honor Society. Under her leadership as club president, the Drama Department was able to fund and produce a Broadway-caliber show, Clue. She is a successful fundraiser for various causes for these student activities to produce events, raise awareness, and inform peers of opportunities.

Regan attended Buckeye Girls State, where she served as city police officer and historian. She has participated in Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative, and the Anthony Munoz Leadership Conference. She has been a First Team All SBAAC selection for the past two years for her involvement in the Academic Team.

She is the daughter of Jamey and Jennifer Grogg.

• Abbey Steed — Clinton-Massie

Abbey has fast-tracked her college education through the College Credit Plus program. She graduates this spring with her associate’s degree from Sinclair Community College, in addition to her high school diploma, and will head to Miami University in the fall to pursue her bachelor’s degree in Nursing.

She would like to work at a Children’s Hospital, while she works toward becoming certified as a nurse practitioner, and eventually she wants to own her own practice.

Dedicated to serving her local community, Abbey has supported youth development through 4-H as a camp counselor and teen leader on the junior fair board. She figures that she has totaled 375 hours of volunteer service to 4-H during her high school years, through planning and working at camp and fair events. She has also assisted with youth soccer camps at Clinton-Massie. The combination of camp experiences has nurtured her interest in youth health and well-being, and her career choice.

During her high school career, Abbey has maintained high academic standards, made the honor roll every semester, and serves as a teacher’s aide in a college chemistry class, in addition to playing soccer. She is an accomplished photographer and been invited to complete at state level 4-H competitions.

Abbey is the daughter of Kerry and Valerie Steed.

• Lydia Kessler – East Clinton

Following graduation from East Clinton, Lydia plans to enroll at Southern State and begin her education in Business Management, before transferring to Ohio State to complete her degree. She has her eyes set on an MBA, to lead to a role as a financial controller. Ultimately, Lydia would like to create, run and own a family emergency shelter for those in need.

Key Club, FFA, National Honor Society, and youth group activities at the Wilmington First Church of God have opened the doors to community service for Lydia. Her service list includes meals at Your Father’s Kitchen, shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child, Christmas cards for prisoners and nursing home residents, fundraising for the Highland County dog shelter, Toys for Tots, supplies for Hope House… You get the picture; it’s a long list!

At East Clinton, Lydia is active with volleyball, cheerleading, student council, and prom committee. Her cheer squad paired with Wilmington’s squad to teach the Clinton County Shooting Stars squad cheers, chants, and routines. Her accolades include titles of “best attitude”, “most dedicated”, and “team leader.”

Lydia is the daughter of Todd and Michelle Kessler.

• Courtney Parker — Wilmington

Upon graduation from Wilmington, Courtney plans to pursue a career in the fashion industry, and the University of Kentucky tops her short list of universities. After 10 years of 4-H sewing projects, and a stint on the Ohio State Fair Fashion Board, Courtney likes the career options in that field. Grandma McAfee invested early in Courtney to develop her love of, and mastery of, sewing.

Courtney’s volunteer service includes meals at Your Father’s Kitchen, fairground cleanup, tying blankets for the Children’s Hospital, concession stand shifts, unloading food for the WHS food pantry, Brake for Breakfast, and a variety of events at local nursing homes and animal shelters. She has built benches for the Clinton County Fairgrounds and picnic tables for the Wilmington Church of the Nazarene.

Courtney’s school activities include Key Club, FFA, Interact Club, class officer, National Honor Society, Phi Delta Sigma, track, and cheerleading for football and basketball.

Courtney is the daughter of Jerry and Tracy Parker.

The 2022 Outstanding Women of Clinton County luncheon will be held Saturday, April 9 at the Roberts Centre; the deadline to reserve tickets was April 1.

Parker https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Courtney-Parker.jpg Parker Steed https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Abbey-Steed.jpg Steed Grogg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Grogg.jpg Grogg Kessler https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Lydia-Kessler.jpg Kessler https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_owcc-logo-3.jpg