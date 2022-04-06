‘Point-in-Time Count’ held in Clinton County

Here are volunteers who helped this year during an annual “Point-in-Time Count” of people experiencing homelessness. From left are Joel Richter, Julie Clemons, Ellen Sizer, Darlene Pitzer, Becky Boris, Jane Newkirk and Amber Taylor. The volunteers talked to anyone they saw on the streets that night, said Taylor. Contributing to the count also were Lee Sandlin of Sugartree Ministries and Katie Ubry-Terrell with Hope House. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires counts of sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons for those communities receiving federal funding from the Continuum of Care (CoC) and Emergency Solutions Grant programs.

