CINCINNATI — The man who pled guilty to shooting an Ohio Wildlife Agent has a sentencing date scheduled for a federal charge.

Brian Liming will go before U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott, Senior Judge of the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio, on June 21. Liming pled guilty to one count of unlawful transport of firearms in August.

Liming, 45, of Jamestown, had already been sentenced for four years and six months in prison in December after being found guilty of assault, tampering with evidence, hunting without a deer permit, and hunting without a license.

The charges are related to the December 2020 shooting of Kevin Behr, an officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources-Wildlife Division.

Wildlife officers were investigating a deer poaching complaint last December in the area of Macedonia Road and Martinsville Road when the shooting occurred.

According to authorities, Liming had exited the vehicle he was in, went into a wooded area where Behr was, and fired a shot to chase out a buck deer they heard was in the area.

Behr addressed Liming in court telling him not only the effect the shooting had on him but also his family. Behr told him about the month-long coma he was in and how he still has surgeries to undergo.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

