Nova Star Students for March at New Vienna Elementary

The first-grade Nova Star Students are, from left, Samantha Hull and Sadie Helterbran.

The second-grade Nova Star Students are Gannon Miller (pictured), and Wyatt Harris (not present for photo).

The third-grade Nova Star Students are, from left, Zoe Ellis, Rowan Prater, and Joslynn Wilson.

The fourth-grade Nova Star Students are, from left, Evelynne Prater and Jakoby Bain.

The fifth-grade Nova Star Students are, from left, Zak Simmons and Mason Heil.

New Vienna Elementary School recognizes students each month for showing outstanding character and academics. Here are the Nova Star Students for the month of March. From left the kindergarten Nova Stars are Cecilia Balon, Ariana Feiler, Harper Quigley, and Addison Gilbert.