George Clinton Chapter NSDAR recognizes student writers

The March meeting of the George Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was held at Dove Church. The chapter recognized local student writers who entered the American History Essay Contest for fifth- through eighth-grade students — the Patriots of the American High School Essay Contest and the Good Citizen recipients from the local high schools.

This year the American History Essay Contest topic was about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The winners are: first place, Wyatt Bray; second place, Khloe Jacobs; and third place, Ayden South. The other students that sent submitted essays are Emily Adkins, Payton Southwick, Natalie Medley, Elijah Burlile, and Camdyn Payne. All were from the Blanchester School System. Michelle Adkins, Gifted Intervention Specials in the Blanchester Schools, was the support for the students.

This was the first year for the Patriots of the American High School Essay Contest. Mercy Persing a homeschooled student, was the winner. Another high school sponsored contest is for the Good Citizen Award and Scholarship.

The DAR Good Citizens program and Scholarship Contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The student selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen must have the following qualities: Dependability (truthfulness, honesty, punctuality, etc.); Service (cooperation, helpfulness, responsibility, etc.); Leadership (personality, self-control, initiative, etc.); and Patriotism (unselfish loyalty to American ideals).

This year George Clinton Chapter honored these Good Citizens: Riley Crimea, Miami Trace High School; Regan Grogg, Blanchester High School; and Emily Barker, Fayette Christian School. Emily was also awarded the Good Citizen Scholarship from the chapter.

George Clinton Chapter wants to congratulate these talented students of Clinton and Fayette Counties for sharing their writing with our chapter. It is hoped that these students continue to broaden their horizons through their research and writing in the future.

The chapter also wishes to thank the parents, teachers and counselors who supported the writers in this year’s contests.

American History Essay winners Khloe Jacobs and Ayden South with their teacher, Mrs. Michelle Adkins, from Blanchester Middle School. DAR Good Citizen winners: Riley Crimea, the good citizen from Miami Trace High School; and Emily Barker of Fayette Christian School, the scholarship winner.