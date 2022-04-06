English Club learns about Hope House

English Club met recently at McCoy’s Party House. Hostesses Carolyn Horan and Judy Sargent used the St. Patrick’s Day theme for the colorful table decorations with lots of green beads.

President Jane Walker called the meeting to order. Sharon Breckel gave the blessing before the meal prepared by McCoy’s Catering.

Judy Sargent introduced Nancy McCormick, who presented the program giving the history, told of the work and the need for volunteers, and that Katie Terrell is now the director of Hope House — a place for ladies that are homeless to receive a warm meal, clean clothes and a clean place to sleep.

Nancy told us they always need laundry detergent, cleaning supplies and snacks items for the ladies.

The club’s ladies gave a donation to Hope House.

The minutes of the December meeting were read and the treasurer’s report was given. Joan Burge gave her Sunshine report and was given names of members that needed a card.

A new member, Kathy Kral was welcomed into the club. Copies of the revised Constitution were given to everyone present. Nancy Bernard, Helen Starkey and Joyce Peters agreed to serve on the nominating committee.

The meeting adjourned until April 1 with Avonelle and Nancy Williams serving as hostesses.

Nancy McCormick and Judy Sargent. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_nancy-and-judy.jpg Nancy McCormick and Judy Sargent. Submitted photo