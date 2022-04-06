CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 10:19 p.m. on March 30, deputies responded to a campground on State Route 350 West in Clarksville/Vernon Township on a theft report. The report indicates that $600 in cash was taken from a Wilmington female. Three acquaintances of the victim were indicated as suspects.

• At 3:15 p.m. on March 25, deputies responded to the Clinton County Courthouse “for the report of recovered illegal drugs,” according to the report. Deputies collected a white/clear crystal-like substance. A 33-year-old Wilmington female was listed as a suspect.

• At 11:49 a.m. on March 26, a 35-year-old Dayton male reported multiple items stolen from his business on State Route 73 West in Wilmington/Chester Township. The report lists a set of speakers, two cordless drills, and a computer monitor as the stolen items.

• At 12:50 p.m. on March 21, a company from Goshen reported two catalytic converters being stolen from a Westboro Road residence in Blanchester/Jefferson Township.

• At 10:18 a.m. on April 1, a 67-year-old Wilmington/Washington Township male reported an incident of identity fraud.

• At 4:35 p.m. on March 31, deputies responded to an identity fraud report at a Ventura Drive residence in Wilmington/Union Township. A 44-year-old female residence was indicated as the victim.

• At 11:40 a.m. on March 28, a 67-year-old Martinsville/Clark Township male reported an instance of unemployment fraud occurring.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamiton at 937-382-2574

