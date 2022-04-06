‘Building Safety Month’: Ensuring a safe built environment

The Board of Clinton County Commissioners proclaim May 2022 as “Building Safety Month”, recognizing that the county’s growth and strength depends on the safety and essential role its homes, buildings, and infrastructure play, “both in everyday life and when disasters strike,” the proclamation states. This year’s theme for Building Safety Month is “Safety for All: Building Codes in Action”. The theme encourages everyone to raise awareness about planning for safe and sustainable construction; understanding disaster mitigation and energy conservation; and creating a safe and abundant water supply to everyone’s benefit. From left are Commissioner Mike McCarty, Commissioner Brenda Woods, Clinton County Building & Zoning (B&Z) Manager Walt Daniels, B&Z Assistant Manager Joshua Harmon, and Commissioner Kerry Steed.

