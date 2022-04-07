Throwback Thursday: Strike up the band

These are some highlights from the News Journal on April 7, 1949:

Nationally

‘Truman Hopes Peace Can Be Kept Without Need of Dropping A-Bomb’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — President Truman held out hope today that world peace can be maintained without the need for dropping another atomic bomb. The President said he made the decision to drop atomic bombs on Japan in the interest of saving 200,000 American lives, and perhaps 300,000 to 400,000 of the enemy. ‘Now I believe that we are in a position where we will never have to make that decision again’, he declared.”

Locally

• “Private funeral services for Pvt. William F. Linkhart, New Vienna RFD 1, who was killed in action in the Battle of the Bulge January 7, 1945, will be held at the Davis Funeral Home, New Vienna” Saturday at 4 p.m. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Linkhart of Highland County. Pvt. Linkhart “was a star basketball player while attending New Vienna High School from which he was graduated in 1938.”

• “Members of the advisory committee of the Wilmington Assembly of the Order of the Rainbow for Girls met at the Mason Temple” and advisors were named: Mrs. Charles Kohler, Mrs. J. Van Worley, Prof. Menzo Stark, Mrs. Neil Myers, Mrs. M.C. Drake, Mrs. Willard Noftsger, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Gebhart, Mrs. Earl Page, Mrs. E.B. Stokes, Mrs. Lucille Plymire, Mrs. Russell Lumpkin, Mrs. Charles Schneider, Mrs. Audra Hampton, Mrs. Virginia Bernard, Mrs. Georgia Naylor, Mrs. Jean Goodwin, Mrs. Clara Ross, and Mrs. Hazel Bernard.

• “Mrs. Geneva Middleton was elected president of the Woman’s Society of the Methodist Church” with Martha Circle the hostess of the meeting and Mrs. Menzo Stark in charge. Other officers named were Mrs. D.C. Austin, Mrs. Floyd Foote, Mrs. Clinton Peelle, Mrs. James Boyd, Mrs. Charles Kohler, Miss Cora Pflaumer, Mrs. Mary Morgan, Mrs. Raymond Young, Mrs. J.W. Powell, Mrs. L.J. Bergman, Mrs. Walter Hare and Mrs. R.B. Monfort.

• “Get Your Easter Candy at Murphy’s” (G.C. Murphy & Co.) an ad stated, with “Robin Eggs 39 cents/lb., Jelly Bird Eggs 29 cents/lb. and Fruit and Nut Eggs 98 cents/1-lb. size.

• Showing at the Lamax Theatre was John Steinbeck’s “The Pearl” and Gene Autry in “Public Cowboy No. 1.” At the Murphy was Abbott & Costello in “Who Done It?”

This photo is of the "Cleff Tone Quartette." Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected] The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.