Man charged with rape of young child

WILMINGTON — A man faces a charge of alleged rape against a young child related to him.

On Monday, the charge was filed in Clinton County Municipal Court against Travis Eldridge, 28, of Grayson, Kentucky.

According to the affidavit, Wilmington Police Detective Scott Baker, along with a Clinton County Child Protective Service investigator, wrote they met with the five-year-old victim at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Mayerson Center.

The victim advised the alleged incidents occurred “lots” of times while living at their Wilmington home on Fife Avenue and apparently at their previous residence in Morehead, Kentucky. The victim advised Eldridge touched her inappropriately and engaged in multiple forms of sexual assault.

The affidavit indicates at least one of the incidents took place on March 27.

The victim described the assaults as hurting them, causing injury.

The suspect also apparently threatened to “bust (the victim’s) butt” if they told their mother.

Baker told the News Journal there was an extradition hearing in Kentucky on Wednesday with the hopes of Wilmington Police picking Eldridge up by Friday.

