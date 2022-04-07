Community Good Friday service set

WILMINGTON — A non-denominational Community Good Friday Service will be held at the Faith Lutheran Church, 421 E. Vine St., hosted by the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association (WAMA).

The interfaith service will begin at noon Friday, April 15 in the sanctuary with a Tenebrae format of Scriptural reflections on the crucifixion of Christ and extinguishing of candles.

At the conclusion of this segment, the group will proceed with the annual “Carrying of the Cross” by all who desire to walk. The cross will be carried by participating clergy.

The processional will take about 10 minutes walking down to Rombach Avenue, joining together in prayer, then walking back to the church. At this time, the Stations of the Cross will be observed in the Fellowship Hall to finish up the hour-long gathering.

Those who choose not to walk can remain in the Fellowship Hall during the processional.

An offering will be received designated to Ukraine relief efforts.

Seventeen area pastors will be participating in the service, representing many of our local Clinton County congregations and faith-based organizations.

This is a great opportunity to spend some time with brothers and sisters in the faith reflecting on this most sacred day of the Christian calendar year. We hope you will join us for this meaningful time of worship.

Organizers are Joel Richter, Veronica Grabill, Nancy McCormick, and Dan Mayo.

For more information, please call Joel Richter at the Faith Lutheran Church, 937-382-2460, or email at [email protected]

