Local Briefs: Mobile food pantry next week; board of health sets meeting

Mobile food pantry coming

Food for All Mobile Pantry will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Blanchester. TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 230% at or above the federal poverty line to apply.

Please bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address. If there are any questions please contact April Hoak at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.

Board of health to meet

Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, April 25 in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Future regular meetings are scheduled for May 23 and June 27.