UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include:

Friday, April 8

• Fish fries by Knights of Columbus Council 3369 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church continue 4:30 to 7 p.m. March 8 — the final one of the season — in the St. Columbkille Parish Center. Dinners, dine-in or carry-out, are $13. Menu includes a choice of six pieces of fried shrimp, or three pieces of baked or fried cod; and choice of three sides (baked potato, potato wedges, mac-n-cheese, green beans, cole slaw), and a drink. Proceeds benefit local charities.

• Lonestar in concert 7 p.m. Friday, April 8 at Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, April 9

• ABBAmania Canada featuring the hits of one of the biggest-selling groups of all-time is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Wilmington hazardous waste collection day for city residents 9 a.m.-noon only Saturday, April 9 at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, 475 Nelson Ave. Drop-off for free: Antifreeze, old fuel, used oil, oil-based paint, stains, and paint thinners. Bring ID to show you are Wilmington resident. Questions? Call Stormwater Administrator Eric Green at 937-382-2413.

• PAWS annual Reverse Raffle & Dinner hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles 6-10 p.m. Saturday, 141 E. Sugartree St., benefiting PAWS Humane Society. Cost $25 minimum donation for Reverse Raffle ticket entry and dinner. Tickets by cash or check payable to PAWS Humane Society, Inc. at D&G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack, 5356 US 68 North, Wilmington, Monday-Thursday 9-6 p.m. and Friday 9-4. Those not purchasing Reverse Raffle & Dinner ticket may make a $10 donation at the door for dinner and evening’s activities.

• Standout in support of Ukraine noon-1 p.m. Saturday, corner of Locust and South South, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Monday, April 11

• Wilmington Garden Club meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 11 at First Christian Church with speaker Jermaine Isaac, Director, Wilmington City Parks & Recreation. Hostesses are Sue Croutwater and Terri Thobaben.

Tuesday, April 12

• Teen Book Club at Wilmington Public Library meets on the second Tuesday of every month, including 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. Visit the library website for the entire 2022 reading list.

• Clinton County Reads 2022 closing event featuring “Race Against Time” author Jerry Mitchell, via Zoom, at 6:30 p.m. April 12 on the big screen at Murphy Theatre. Event is free/open to public. Evening begins with 5:30 p.m. social hour; light refreshments and cash bar. Mitchell’s talk will also stream at https://bit.ly/ccreadsfinale2022 .

Wednesday, April 13

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, roll and butter, and Texas sheet cake.

• Community blood drive hosted by CMH Regional Health System noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. Everyone who registers to donate receives “Giving is Good” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Thursday, April 14

• Daytime Book Club at Wilmington Public Library for adults meets on the second Thursday of each month at the Main Library at 1 p.m. Call the library at 937-382-2417 or visit the library to pick up a copy of the current book.

Friday, April 15

• Fish Fry at Chester Twp. Fire Dept., 5580 SR 380 from 5-9 p.m. April 15; dine in, carry-out or delivery (call 937-283-1616). Adult meal $12 includes cod tail or shrimp, fries, cole slaw, mac & cheese, brownie and drink; kids meal $5 with hot dog, fries, mac & cheese, brownie and drink.

Saturday, April 16

• “Alice in Wonderland”, a matinee performance for youth by Bright Star Touring Theatre, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Easter Egg Hunt & More at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Wilmington Church of God, 100 R Gordon Drive, Wilmington. Free family fun including over 5,000 eggs (egg hunt for 6th grade and under) plus cash prizes, games, photos with Easter Bunny, cookies and punch, inflatables, and worship and service. Includes a Special Needs Egg Hunt for 12th grade and under — wheelchair accessible, eggs attached to balloons plus eggs on ground, egg grabbers available, and a smaller crowd.

• Easter Bunny Breakfast and Egg Hunt by Chester Twp. Fire Dept. 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 16 at 5580 SR 380. Breakfast of pancakes, eggs and sausage; donations appreciated. Egg hunt to follow and pictures included.

Wednesday, April 20

• Books and Brews Book Club at Wilmington Public Library for adults meets at TinCap Cidery on the third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. and discusses books from a variety of genres. Call the library at 937-382-2417 or visit the library to pick up a copy of the current book.

Thursday, April 21

Blanchester community blood drive 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Giving is Good” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

• Dungeoning and Dragoning at Wilmington Public Library. Go on an adventure, do daring deeds, slay a dragon (or befriend one!), find treasure, and have a marvelous time with Dungeons and Dragons 4 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Space is limited, please sign up at the WPL circulation desk, or by calling 937-382-2417.

Saturday, April 23

• Blanchester Police Fundraiser at 5 p.m. April 23. Cost $25 per person includes catered dinner with dessert and two raffle tickets. Also a split the pot offered. To RSVP, call or text 937-725-7797.

• “Earth Day Experience: Sustainability from A to Z” free day-long opportunity to re-think sustainability and recycling in a different way with hands-on demonstrations, science activities, music, art and fun for kids of any age 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, presented by Main Street Wilmington. Event will wrap throughout downtown to its primary sponsor location AZEK/TimberTech on Prairie Avenue. Participants can start at Xidas Park and visit the downtown demonstrations then hop a trolley out to the AZEK/TimberTech Demonstration Barn.

Fri-Sun., April 22-24

• “Mock-Fest” celebrating the art of the mockumentary movie April 22, 23 & 24 at the Murphy Theatre. Friday, “A Mighty Wind” at 8 p.m.; Saturday, “Best In Show” at 5 p.m. and “This is Spinal Tap” at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, “Waiting For Guffman” at 2 p.m. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Tuesday, April 26

• Friends of the Library meeting at the Wilmington Public Library 2:30 p.m. April 26. You can support the library by joining the Friends of the Library which conducts fundraisers, assists with programs, and generally volunteers where it can to aid the library and its mission. New members always welcome.

Saturday, April 30

• McGuffey Lane rocks the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Tire Recycling Event by Clinton County SWMD. Clinton County residents only; no businesses. Accepting passenger/light truck tires up to 17-inch rim size. $1/tire, cash only; max of 10 tires per household. Online registration required by April 28 at www.co.clinton.oh.us/Recycling . To be held 9 a.m.-noon at CC Engineer’s Office.

Friday, May 6

• Blessid Union of Souls at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, May 7

• Wilmington Garden Club Plant Sale featuring a plethora of plants and local crafters 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 7 at the Clinton County History Center in Wilmington.

Sunday, May 8

• Mike Albert Tribute to Elvis Presley special Mother’s Day matinee concert at the Murphy Theatre at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, May 14

• Clinton County Farmers’ Market returns Saturday, May 14 (through Oct. 15) from 8:30 a.m.-noon at a new location — Clinton County Courthouse Square, on the Main Street side between South and Walnut Streets in downtown Wilmington. Learn more at www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com or follow on Facebook @ClintonCountyFarmersMarket for weekly events and happenings.

Saturday, May 28

• The Motown Sounds of Touch tribute at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

June 3-4

• Kansas City Barbecue Competition from noon Friday, June 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds featuring music, fun food, beer garden, semi-truck show and car show. For tickets/more info including registering for the BBQ competition, visit https://bit.ly/3LSkhUt .

• “Country Invasion” with Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Sponsored by the CVB. For tickets/more info visit https://bit.ly/3LSkhUt .

Saturday, June 11

• Clinton County Special Olympics Track & Field event at Blanchester High School. Athlete registration 6:30-7 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. and events begin at 7:15 p.m. Admission is free; concessions are available. Interested in volunteering, participating or donating? Contact Latasha Ruddle at [email protected] or 937-382-7519.

Friday, June 17

• “Kids in America totally ’80s” — Wear your ’80s attire for this free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17 in downtown Wilmington.