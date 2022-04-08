Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Subway, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina, April 5. Follow-up.

Critical: Meatballs in hot warmer were 128°F (must be kept hot at 135°F or above). In walk-in cooler, meatballs were not labeled or dated. In walk-in, open bags of product (cheese sauce, tomato sauce, parmesan vinagrette, sweet onion) were not labeled or dated. In reach-in cooler behind make line, container of tomato sauce not labeled or dated. Open bags of sauces not dated. Bottles of sauce not labeled or dated. On the make line, none of the sauces were labeled or dated. In reach-in refrigerator for beverages, there were seven outdated apple juices (March 27) and one outdated orange juice (March 27). All foods must be properly labeled and dated for use within seven days or prepping or opening package. All out-of date product must be removed from service and discarded.

Non-critical: No one here has manager certification in food safety. Two employee drinks on table in kitchen with no lids. Box of open chicken on floor of walk-in freezer. Employees not wearing hair restraints. Faucet on 3-compartment sink is leaking. Ice build-up on inside of walk-in freezer door. Threshold of walk-in freezer coming apart. Seal is broken on cooler lid on make line containing meat. Glass lids/doors on make line are dirty. Floor of walk-in dirty. Floor in kitchen dirty, especially along edges of walls. Cracked floor til in kitchen. Hole in wall behind soda machine.

Follow-up: Approx. May 4.

• Jen’s Deli, 28 W. Main St., Wilmington, March 25. Follow-up.

Non-critical: Floor repair needs completed from removal of soda fountain machine/work counter. Floor needs to be nonabsorbent, smooth and easy to clean (carpet rugs over disturbed area is not acceptable floor covering). Note: Some grout is missing between floor tiles at dish area.

• Midland 1st Stop, 126-128 Cuba Pike, Midland, April 4. Follow-up #2.

Non-critical: Light/heat bulb in NEMCO hot hold equipment nonworking (2). Person In Charge stated that maintenance is scheduled to repair. Thank you for cooperation!

• Dollar General, 115 E. Washington St., Sabina, April 5.

Non-critical: Refrigeration units do not have thermometers.

• Family Dollar, 12 Rolfe Drive, Sabina, April 5.

Critical: Seven containers of Minute Maid fruit punch in cooler dated April 1. All foods must be used or discarded by date on product. Product must be removed from service.

• Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 1633 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, April 7.

Non-critical: In front corner of facility, paint peeling on front wall indicating possible water damage.

• Wilmington High/Middle School cafeteria, 300 Richardson Place, Wilmington. April 4.

Complaint: Received complaint regarding worm/maggot in food. No worms or maggots found. Everything looks good.

• Brausch Brewery, 1030 S. South St., Wilmington, April 1.

No violations at this time. Thank you!

• Xenia Ave. Market, 659 Xenia Ave., Wilmington, March 29.

No violations at this time.

• Dollar Tree, 1215 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, March 29.

Everything looks good. No violations at this time. Thank you!

