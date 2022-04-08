Rotary learns about Emergency Management

Tom Breckel, Clinton County Emergency Management Agency Director, was the guest speaker to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets on Tuesdays at noon at the CMH meeting room.

Breckel started with statistics on weather-related incidents. There have been a significant number of them making “high water marks” lately.

Breckel’s work generally is in preparing for disasters – in getting ready. EMA had begun to build a program and put things in place, and then got to work through the emergency situations of COVID-19. They are not getting back to the work they started prior to that disruption.

Once on the scene of an incident, there is an incident commander. EMA is there to support that entity/person. The best way to do that is to have prepared – to be ready. This involves exercises that simulate situations as well as communicating and building networks of support in advance.

The Wilmington Ministerial Association has established a Family Assistance Center for things such as locating family members if separated; helping with final arrangements, if that is necessary; helping replace phones and wallets and credit cards; and helping to run a volunteer check in.

Breckel stated that within 72 hours of an event, most damage assessment must be completed for home and businesses recovery, and to be eligible for assistance. EMA also has participated in some community outreach such as the recent health fair and running the emergency alert system. Each person should have three different ways to receive alerts (sirens, phones, radio, etc.)

Individuals can sign up for text alerts at www.cc-ema.org/alerts .

This year they are hoping to hold an exercise that would simulate the first six hours of an emergency event. The next time, they would simulate the following 72 hours of an event.

Breckel asked that each Rotarian go home and take steps to get ready. He asked that this Friday, each one have “the talk” with their families going through:

• What are our threats? (March – severe weather events; November – in-vehicle emergency; and all that is in-between

• Have a plan – talk through a plan – be specific. Don’t assume everyone knows what you mean. Have a plan for work, for home and for where you play

• Have a kit (tools, supplies, etc.) for the emergencies you have identified as threats. Put it where everyone knows where it is – communicate.

From left are Tom Breckel, Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director, and Jay Sewell, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_IMG_4392.jpg From left are Tom Breckel, Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director, and Jay Sewell, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club. Submitted photo