City: Overnight roadwork downtown Monday-Tuesday with lane closures

WILMINGTON — Overnight striping is scheduled from 6 p.m. on Monday, April 11 through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12 on South Street/U.S. 68 between Sugartree Street and Locust Street, weather permitting. Lane closures are to be expected. Flagging and traffic control measures will be in place, the city announced in a news release.

Motorists will notice new traffic patterns in the downtown once the striping is completed. Parking will also be restricted on both sides of South Street/U.S. 68 through the duration of construction activities.

The South Street Safety Improvements Project consists of curb work and the construction of sidewalk bump-outs at the intersections to enhance pedestrian safety. Updated traffic signals will be installed, along with new pedestrian signals and improved crosswalks. Parking configuration will change, but the number of parking spaces in the downtown area will remain the same.

The City of Wilmington asks all motorists to continue being patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near work zones. Delays and changes in parking availability are expected. Information regarding this and other city projects can be found on the City of Wilmington website at https://wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/city-projects/. Questions regarding projects may be directed to the Director of Public Service, (937) 382-6509, or by email at [email protected]

