Wilmington College Sport Management students engage in ‘Pro Day’

WILMINGTON — The Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Hawks and Pittsburgh Penguins were among more than two-dozen, sport-related organizations at Wilmington College Friday, April 8. They met with sport management students to discuss internship and employment opportunities at WC’s Annual Sport Management Professional Day.

The event takes on a speed networking format in which pairs of WC students interview for seven minutes with representatives from an organization before moving to the next one in the rotation. After several hours, each student participated in 25 interviews with sport management industry practitioners looking to hire interns and entry-level positions.

Dr. Alan Ledford, WC’s program director noted that, even if his students aren’t offered positions that day, the experience “can only make them better” for the future.

“Many of our students will be called back for second interviews,” Ledford added, noting that not only graduating seniors are encouraged to participate in Pro Day each year, but also students as early in their College experience as freshmen. “Going through the interview process before graduation is a major asset. They have the ability to craft their elevator pitch and work on interviewing skills.”

And there are good reasons why the aforementioned professional teams, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Columbus Blue Jackets and NFL On Location Experiences — among many others — come to Wilmington College for Pro Day. The evidence rests in the success they’ve enjoyed hiring Wilmington College students and alumni. Indeed, a dozen or so of the organizations’ recruiters are WC alumni that, for some of them, were on the other side of the interview as recently as a year ago.

“This is my favorite day of the year!” Ledford said. “I feel like it’s a sport management reunion. Many alumni here today attended this event as a student. Current students now can see the full circle from student to practitioner — which I’m most proud of!”

Other vendors who interviewed WC students were the Cleveland Monsters, FC Cincinnati, The Ohio State University, Hall of Fame Village Sports, Penn Gaming, FanGate, Motz Group, Chillicothe Paints, Total Quality Logistics, Florence Y-alls, Cincinnati Flying Pig Marathon, Clinton County Special Olympics, Mount Orab Sports Complex, Warren County Visitors Bureau, St. Bernard High School, Wilmington High School, Ohio Galaxies, Clinton County Youth Council, Foffee and Future Stars of Dayton.

Interviewing with a representative of the Cincinnati Reds are seniors Jonah Fenner, left, and Cole Hager.