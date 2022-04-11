Bacon and Bits 4-H elects officers

The Bacon & Bits 4-H Club held a meeting on March 24.

Newly elected club officers led the meeting; officers for this year are: Caelyn Cruea, President; Cali Mossbarger, Vice President; and Colton Young and Brylie Frommling will serve as Co-News Reporters.

Twelve members were present. Pledge of Allegiance led by Kailyn Mason and the 4-H Pledge was led by Seth Collins. Seth spoke about the Swine Start Up Meeting that first-year Market Hog Project members attended on March 19 at the Fairgrounds Expo Center.

Refreshments were provided by Advisor Austin Gray. Next meeting is April 7 at 5:30 p.m.