Disc golf eyes for Cowan Lake State Park

Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park is funding and installing an 18-hole disc golf course at the park.

The course will be located on the south side of the lake in the public beach and dance pavilion areas. There will also be practice baskets in the campground area and a practice tee at the 18-hole course.

The group is working with Pete Caldwell and Matt Blakely on the course design. They are two of the leading players and course designers in the area and said that the course will be scenic and challenging.

Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park received a Clinton County HealthFirst grant — which will cover most of the cost of the disc golf equipment — and they are raising money through hole sponsorship and a park bench program to cover the cost of the installation.

Hopes are to have the course open by this summer if funds are raised.

There are $500 and $1,000 sponsorship levels for the holes. The amount depends on the hole location. Each hole sponsor will have an 8” x 11” sign located beside the tee sign. the group will provide and install the sign and work closely with the sponsor on its design.

Also, you can sponsor a bench for $1,000. The bench is made in the USA of recycled plastic. A nameplate is included with the bench.

All donations are tax-deductible and can be mailed to Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park 1750 Osborn Rd., Wilmington, OH 45177. If you have any questions, contact Wade Hall, President of Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park, at 937-728-4318 or at [email protected] .

From left are: Pete Caldwell, Course designer; Kyle Ranck, park maintenance supervisor; Matthew Blakely, course designer; Melissa Clark, park manager; and Wade Hall, Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park president. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Cowan-Lake-Disc-Golf-Team.jpg From left are: Pete Caldwell, Course designer; Kyle Ranck, park maintenance supervisor; Matthew Blakely, course designer; Melissa Clark, park manager; and Wade Hall, Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park president. Submitted photos Benches may also be sponsored. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Park-Bench-new-.jpg Benches may also be sponsored. Submitted photos There are sponsorship levels for the holes which include signs. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_2x8x11-framed-color-sponsor-sign-1-.jpg There are sponsorship levels for the holes which include signs. Submitted photos