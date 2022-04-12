Help ‘Green Up’ Cowan Lake for new Storybook Trail

Green Up Day at Cowan Lake State park is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at at the Family Fishing Pond/Handicapped Fishing Pier area on the south side of the lake.

This year, volunteers will be helping the park prepare for the grand opening of the Storybook Trail on Sunday, May 22.

Ohio’s Storybook Trails bring books to life for children and families. The trails are lined with pages from a children’s book to blend the fun of outdoor exploration with reading. For more information on Storybook Trails visit https://ohiodnr.gov/go…/family-friendly/storybook-trails .