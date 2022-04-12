Parks & rec, plants planning and more at busy Wilmington Garden Club

Jermaine Isaac, Director of Wilmington Parks and Recreation, was the guest speaker at the April 11 meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club.

Originally from Detroit, he graduated from Wilmington College, and stayed! He has held his position for four years. Under his leadership, the park system continues to enlarge.

The city currently operates seven parks and 3.5 (one-way) miles of trails. The Southwest Community Park has multiple basketball courts, a baseball diamond, and a picnic shelter.

Xidas Park is an extension of the Luther Warren Peace Path. Lytle Creek is an area of natural habitat, including 62 acres of wildflowers and tended paths.

Point Park is a “blooming marvel” maintained by the Wilmington Garden Club, with an adjacent area enhanced by the Henry Family sculpture.

Galvin Park, across from the Wilmington Public Library, offers sledding and snowboarding during winter months; playground and basketball courts the remaining months, and a shelterhouse.

J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park between Rombach and Fife Avenues is the site for many community activities.

David R. Williams Memorial Park has soccer fields, baseball and softball diamonds, concession and bathroom facilities, a shelter house, splash pool, and skate and dog parks. A main attraction, Castle Park, a children’s interactive play area was renovated several years ago with the help of over 800 volunteers.

Wilmington Parks and Recreation was able to secure a Legacy Fund grant to install security cameras throughout the parks, with a monitor directed to the Wilmington Police Department.

Isaac stated that the biggest challenge for his department, supported by taxes, is capital improvement for existing facilities, and to develop a three-mile extension in coordination with the Little Miami Scenic Trail.

The business meeting was open with approval of the secretary and treasurer reports. A motion was passed to donate money to the Clinton County History Center for continued grounds beautification. Mary Thatcher reminded members that OAGC will have a table at the July 26-Aug 27 Ohio State Fair.

Susan Hunt passed a pre-schedule for the Plant Sale, May 7, which will be held on the grounds of the Clinton County History Center.

Vicki Trapp passed a sign-up sheet for the Adena Mansion Tour on April 27; the mansion was the 600-acre home of Thomas Worthington, sixth governor of Ohio. Both the home and gardens have been beautifully restored. Members attending are to meet at 9:30 a.m. at Faith Baptist on US 68 N. The cost is $10. Lunch will be at the Old Canal Smokehouse in Chillicothe.

Helen Starkety passed a similar sheet for the June 27 Darby Creek and Fields and Farm trip. Attendees are to meet at 7:45 a.m. at the First Christian parking lot. Carts will be available for riding through the fields. A catered box lunch costs $10. Reservations must be given to Helen or Linda Compton by June 26.

Judy Grosvenor reminded members of the Clinton County Master Gardener Plant Sale April 30 at 9:30 a.m. at the Fairgrounds.

Due to the May plant sale, the next meeting will be June 13 at 1:30 p.m. at First Christian Church. Judy Stopkotte will talk on “Raising Beautiful Roses.” Hostesses are Mary Thatcher and Linda Compton.

The Wilmington Garden Club is open to anyone with an affinity for dirt. The Latin nomenclature for plants is not a requirement.