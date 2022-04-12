Wilmington College holds annual Spring Career Fair

WILMINGTON — Nearly two-dozen recruiters from business, industry, agriculture and non-profit organizations seeking potential employees and interns converged at Wilmington College Tuesday (April 12) for the annual Spring Career Fair.

The event is designed to introduce WC students to potential future employers, internships and graduate studies. Scores of students took advantage of the opportunity to network, learn about jobs and internships, and gain interviewing experience.

Dr. Nina Talley, director of Career Services, said she impresses upon students that, while good grades and possessing impressive skill sets are important, they shouldn’t overlook the necessity of “developing good communication and networking skills.”

That point should especially speak to freshmen and others for whom graduation is still years away. Attaining a fulfilling career is a long process in which preparation is a key to success.

“It is a myth and misconception your career search should start your junior year,” Talley said. “It needs to begin when you’re a freshman.”

She said students should research both their fields of interest and the most desirable employers in those areas to “really understand what you’re looking for and what companies are looking for. That way, they’ll be better prepared to land those good opportunities.”

Talley has been working with students on preparing resumes and cover letters and building bullet points that would distinguish them from others seeking the same job or internship. She noted that WC’s hallmark for hands-on learning experiences often gives students a leg up on applicants from many other schools.

Talley also urged students to not be dissuaded from speaking with certain employers by thinking their goods and services do not correspond to their academic major. Indeed, almost every organization, business and industry hire staff in areas ranging from human resources and accounting to communication, marketing, sales and government relations.

Participating employers included: Amazon, AMVC, Adams County Regional Medical Center, Clinton County Community Action Early Learning Center, Clinton County Youth Council, Cincinnati Police Dept., Fifth Third Bank, Finao Management, Good Works Farm, Heritage Cooperative, State Highway Patrol, Select Sires, Inc., Stepping Stones, State Farm — Marissa Williams, Sunrise Cooperative, TQL Total Quality Logistics, UFP Blanchester, USDA Farm Service Agency, Wilmington College’s graduate programs in Athletic Training, Occupational Therapy and Organizational Leadership. and Wilmington Savings Bank.

From left, junior Adrian Salamone chats with Wilmington Savings Bank's Jake DeHart, SVP/chief financial officer; Bob Grant, CEO/president; and Haley Ibaugh, marketing manager.

WC hosts annual spring event