UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] .

Wednesday, April 13

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, roll and butter, and Texas sheet cake.

• Community blood drive hosted by CMH Regional Health System noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. Everyone who registers to donate receives “Giving is Good” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Thursday, April 14

• Daytime Book Club at Wilmington Public Library for adults meets on the second Thursday of each month at the Main Library at 1 p.m. Call the library at 937-382-2417 or visit the library to pick up a copy of the current book.

Friday, April 15

• Fish Fry at Chester Twp. Fire Dept., 5580 SR 380 from 5-9 p.m. April 15; dine in, carry-out or delivery (call 937-283-1616). Adult meal $12 includes cod tail or shrimp, fries, cole slaw, mac & cheese, brownie and drink; kids meal $5 with hot dog, fries, mac & cheese, brownie and drink.

Saturday, April 16

• “Alice in Wonderland”, a matinee performance for youth by Bright Star Touring Theatre, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at the Murphy Theatre. Plus Eater egg hunt for first 75 children. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Easter Egg Hunt & More at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Wilmington Church of God, 100 R Gordon Drive, Wilmington. Free family fun including over 5,000 eggs (egg hunt for 6th grade and under) plus cash prizes, games, photos with Easter Bunny, cookies and punch, inflatables, and worship and service. Includes a Special Needs Egg Hunt for 12th grade and under — wheelchair accessible, eggs attached to balloons plus eggs on ground, egg grabbers available, and a smaller crowd.

• Easter Bunny Breakfast and Egg Hunt by Chester Twp. Fire Dept. 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 16 at 5580 SR 380. Breakfast of pancakes, eggs and sausage; donations appreciated. Egg hunt to follow and pictures included.

• Green Up Day at Cowan Lake State Park 9 a.m. April 16 at the Family Fishing Pond/Handicapped Fishing Pier area, south side of the lake. Volunteers will be helping prepare grand opening of Storybook Trail set for Sunday, May 22. Ohio’s Storybook Trails bring books to life for children and families. Storybook Trails are lined with pages from a children’s book to blend the fun of outdoor exploration with reading. Visit https://ohiodnr.gov/go…/family-friendly/storybook-trails .

• Standout in support of Ukraine noon-1 p.m. Saturday, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs will be available.

Wednesday, April 20

• Books and Brews Book Club at Wilmington Public Library for adults meets at TinCap Cidery on the third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. and discusses books from a variety of genres. Call the library at 937-382-2417 or visit the library to pick up a copy of the current book.

Thursday, April 21

Blanchester community blood drive 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Giving is Good” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

• Dungeoning and Dragoning at Wilmington Public Library. Go on an adventure, do daring deeds, slay a dragon (or befriend one!), find treasure, and have a marvelous time with Dungeons and Dragons 4 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Space is limited, please sign up at the WPL circulation desk, or by calling 937-382-2417.

Saturday, April 23

• Blanchester Police Fundraiser at 5 p.m. April 23. Cost $25 per person includes catered dinner with dessert and two raffle tickets. Also a split the pot offered. To RSVP, call or text 937-725-7797.

• “Earth Day Experience: Sustainability from A to Z” free day-long opportunity to re-think sustainability and recycling in a different way with hands-on demonstrations, science activities, music, art and fun for kids of any age 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, presented by Main Street Wilmington. Event will wrap throughout downtown to its primary sponsor location AZEK/TimberTech on Prairie Avenue. Participants can start at Xidas Park and visit the downtown demonstrations then hop a trolley out to the AZEK/TimberTech Demonstration Barn.

Fri-Sun., April 22-24

• “Mock-Fest” celebrating the art of the mockumentary movie April 22, 23 & 24 at the Murphy Theatre. Friday, “A Mighty Wind” at 8 p.m.; Saturday, “Best In Show” at 5 p.m. and “This is Spinal Tap” at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, “Waiting For Guffman” at 2 p.m. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .