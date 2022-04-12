CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 2:10 p.m. on April 8, a subject attempted to flee from deputies around State Route 350 East and Scott Street in the Cuba area. No further details were listed. An investigation is pending.

• At 4:14 a.m. on April 8, deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 68 North in Wilmington/Liberty Township where drugs and a loaded firearm were located. The report did not specify the type of drug, but listed a .38-caliber snub-nose revolver as the weapon. No further details were listed.

• At 8:59 p.m. on April 4, deputies responded to the 1500 block of Stewart Road in Midland/Jefferson Township on a trespassing report. The report indicates a 56-year-old New Vienna male was the victim and an acquaintance was the suspect. Drugs were suspected to be involved.

• At 12:36 a.m. on April 10, deputies responded to a North Broadway Street residence in Midland/Jefferson Township for a stolen vehicle report. The report lists the vehicle as a dark green four-door Ford F25o pickup. A 34-year-old Martinsville female was listed as the victim.

• At 11:38 a.m. on April 5, a 36-year-old Wilmington/Liberty Township male made a complaint of identity fraud.

