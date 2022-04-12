WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 4 and April 8:

• Sandra Marlow, 60, of Blanchester, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), license suspended from April 6, 2022-April 6, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Marlow must take part in reporting probation. License was destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective April 21. ALS vacated. Addititional charges of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• James E. Jones, 59, of Peebles, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from April 4, 2022-April 4, 2024, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Jones must take part in reporting probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. The license was destroyed. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Charles Shoemaker, 26, of Blanchester, making false alarms, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Shoemaker is to have no contact with the incident location.

• Travis Creamer, 39, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Creamer must complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge along with a seat belt and marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Gary A. Jones, 59, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Jones has completed a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. Additional charges of reckless operation and O.V.I.-under the influence were dismissed.

• Jacob Scarberry, 34, littering, sentenced to 40 days in jail (33 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Scarberry must commit no any further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Jahir Bush, 21, of Blanchester, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court cost. Bush must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• James Pagett Jr., 26, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $475, assessed $340 court costs. The “unauthorized” offense was amended from a theft charge. Pagett must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years. Additional charges of tag/sticker violation, loud exhaust, marked lane violation, no fishing license, and a second driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

