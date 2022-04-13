Tale of two bridges: One long-awaited opening near, another to remain closed

WILMINGTON — The guard rails have been installed at the repaired bridge over Lytle Creek in Sugar Grove Cemetery connecting the newer part with the older part — and the long-awaited reopening is in sight.

Wilmington Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker said that, weather permitting, the bridge could be open as soon as next week, according to the contractor.

The other bridge near the maintenance barn has been closed for several weeks due to part of the pavement collapsing.

“We are going through the permitting process through the Army Corps so that we can work in the creek,” Shidaker told the News Journal. “I am being told it will be another four to six weeks before we obtain our permit and we will begin construction later this year.”

This bridge will remain closed for quite some time. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_sinkhole-1.jpg This bridge will remain closed for quite some time. Tom Barr | News Journal The soon-to-be reopened bridge in Sugar Grove Cemetery. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_bridge-3-cr.jpg The soon-to-be reopened bridge in Sugar Grove Cemetery. Tom Barr | News Journal