City of Wilmington tax year 2021 returns due Monday

WILMINGTON — City Treasurer Paul Fear reminds local residents that 2021 City of Wilmington Individual and Business Tax Returns are due Monday, April 18, 2022.

All City of Wilmington residents are required to file regardless of employment status or the tax being withheld by the employer, said Marque V. Jones, Tax Commissioner. Only residents living inside the city limits must file.

If you work in Wilmington but do not live inside the City of Wilmington, you do not have to file a return unless your employer does not withhold the tax. Retirees who have no earned income can write their social security number on the return, sign the return, and mail the return to the tax office.

If your child has earned income, and 18 years old, he/she must file a city tax return.

The Wilmington Income Tax Ordinance requires city residents that do not have the city tax withheld from their paycheck, to file a declaration of estimated tax in 2022. Once the declaration is filed, quarterly payments are required to be paid.

If the quarterly payments are not made, penalty and interest can be applied to the tax due.

The City’s Income Tax rate is 1.5% as of January 1, 2017. Mail tax returns and payments to P.O. Box 786, Wilmington, OH 45177 or drop off returns and payments in our drop box located inside the tax office in the first floor of the Municipal Building at 69 N. South St. You can fax documents to 937-382-3550 or email to [email protected] The phone number is 937-382-1880.

City tax forms are available at the Wilmington Income Tax office and the Wilmington Public Library. Forms are also available at www.wilmingtonoh.org on the city’s website under the Government link to Income Tax.

Please submit the W-2 forms or required documentation when filing your return.

